Nemanja Vidic Vs Virgil Van Dijk: The Better EPL Defender? Stats Reveal Clear Winner

As per stats, Manchester United icon Nemanja Vidic is a superior defender to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk by a significant margin, following Jamie Carragher's controversial comments. Vidic, who joined United from Spartak Moscow in 2006, formed a dominant partnership with Rio Ferdinand in the Red Devils' defence during Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure. The former United defender, now 41 years old, was later appointed club captain and won numerous major honours during his successful stint in the Premier League, including five Premier League titles, three League Cups, and a Champions League trophy, before departing for Inter Milan in 2014.

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, faced fierce criticism from rival fans on social media after proclaiming that Van Dijk is "far superior" to former Serbian defender Vidic. Since his £75m transfer from Southampton, the 31-year-old Dutchman has been widely praised for his impact at Anfield, and he has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's squad. However, Van Dijk has been harshly criticised for his form this season, prompting Carragher to defend him following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?



Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now.



No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team. https://t.co/rZ7vfHRN7d — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 10, 2023

Nemanja Vidic vs Virgil van Djik: Premier League stats

Van Dijk has played only slightly more games than Vidic did during his time at Manchester United. However, in terms of performance in England's top-flight football, Vidic outshines the Liverpool defender with his superior stats. While Van Dijk has the advantage in most attacking statistics, including goals and assists, as well as slightly higher aerial duels won percentage, Vidic surpasses him in all other aspects. This includes a better tackle success rate, more last-man tackles, and more goal-line clearances. Additionally, Van Dijk has made more errors leading to a goal than Vidic.

Nemanja Vidic Virgil van Dijk Appearances 211 220 Wins 149 135 Losses 27 40 Goals conceded 133 202 Clean sheets 95 90 Tackle success 75% 68% Aerial duels won 73% 74% Goals 15 20 Assists 3 4 Game-winning goals 8 4 Last man tackles 15 5 Goal-line clearances 4 3 Errors leading to goals 3 4 Most goals in a season 5 5 Player of the season 2 1 Premier League titles 5 1

Not a fair comparison. 🐭 pic.twitter.com/8TfdQc51K7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 10, 2023

