Nepal Vs Bhutan Football Match 2023: Live Stream, Prediction, Line-up For Friendly Game

Nepal and Bhutan are all set to lock horns against each other in an international friendly match on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to take place at Dasharath Rangasala multi-purpose stadium in Kathmandu. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 28.

How to watch Nepal vs Bhutan international friendly in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the international friendly match between Nepal and Bhutan can tune in to Sony Sports Network for the live broadcast. The match will be available on SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3. The live streaming of the match will be available on JioTV and SonyLIV.

Nepal vs Bhutan: Head-to-head record

So far, Nepal and Bhutan have played four football games against each other. Nepal emerged victorious in all four matches, scoring a total of 11 goals. Nepal won two of these matches at their home stadium and two matches away from home. On the other hand, Bhutan has not won any matches against Nepal thus far, losing two matches at their home stadium and two matches away from home. There were no draws between these two teams in any of the four games played so far.

Nepal vs Bhutan: Predicted lineups

Nepal's predicted starting lineup: Kiran Chemjong; Ananta Tamang, Aditya Choudhary, Bikash Khawas, Sumit Shrestha; Rohit Chand, Pujan Uparkoti, Arik Bista; Manish Dangi, Aashish Chaudhary, Dipak Raj Singh Thakuri

Bhutan's predicted starting lineup: Tshering Dendup; Chimi Dorji, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Tshering, Nima Tshering; Nima Wangdi, Orgyen Tshering, Phub Thinley; Santa Kumar Limbu, Karma Sonam, Kinzang Tenzin

Nepal vs Bhutan: Full squads

Nepal

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Deep Karki, Abishek Baral

Defenders: Ananta Tamang, Aditya Choudhary, Bikash Khawas, Nishan Khadka, Padam Bhattarai, Sanish Shrestha, Sumit Shrestha

Midfielders: Rohit Chand, Pujan Uparkoti, Arik Bista, Ayush Ghalan, Nabin Lama, Kamal Thapa

Forwards: Bharat Khawas, Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Aashish Chaudhary, Dipak Raj Singh Thakuri

Bhutan

Goalkeepers: Tshering Dendup, Tobgay, Gyeltshen Zangpo

Defenders: Chimi Dorji, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Tshering, Nima Tshering, Kinley Penjor, Sangay Dorji, Tandin Dorji, Phuntsho Jigme, Chimi Tshewang, Kingley Wangchuk

Midfielders: Nima Wangdi, Orgyen Tshering, Phub Thinley, Karma Chetrim, Lobzang Chogyal, Kelzang Jigmi, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Tenzin Norbu, Kinga Rabgay, Pema Zangpo

Forwards: Chencho Gyeltshen, Yeshi Dorji, Sherub Dorji, Tsenda Dorji, Santa Kumar Limbu, Karma Sonam, Kinzang Tenzin

Image: Twitter/NepalFootball