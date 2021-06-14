Netherlands captain Wijnaldum reveals why he chose PSG over Barcelona

Netherlands played out a thrilling Group B encounter against Ukraine which ended in a 3-2 win for the Dutch team. Gini Wijnaldum opened the scoring for the Netherlands as he curled the ball into the top corner in the 52nd minute. His strike gave Oranje their first victory in the Euros since their last appearance in 2012.

PSG successfully managed to hijack the Gini Wijnaldum transfer to Barcelona as they landed the Liverpool midfielder in Paris after weeks of speculation of him moving to Barcelona. The Parisians have some major plans this summer as they look to strengthen their team to compete for the Champions League. Gini Wijnaldum's transfer has definitely made the midfield strong as he is known to be an efficient midfielder with some brilliant passing ability.

It was earlier reported that PSG offered Gini more than double the amount Barcelona had put on the table for the switch. However, the Dutch captain has made other factors contributing to his move to PSG public, saying: "For weeks I had to negotiate with Barcelona and we didn't make it through to a final decision and PSG were better at making the decision. The project that they have at PSG really appealed to me, it was a difficult choice, I have to be honest."

PSG have also closed in on another deal for AC Milan's young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is on his way out of Milan after spending six years at the club. The owners are also looking at the Mbappe situation as there have been many reports which have linked him to a move to Real Madrid. PSG have been clear about keeping the player but if the Galacticos offer a big-money deal for him they may have to let go of the young sensation.

Barcelona have been very actively involved in the transfer market as they look to add the pieces they need to compete for trophies. Their first addition was striker Sergio Aguero who came into the club after a glorious spell at Manchester City. But reports have suggested that Barcelona want more players from the City team and they have been heavily linked with Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez as well.

Laporte could possibly be on his way out after failing to keep his place in the first team this season. After losing out on a player like Wijnaldum, Barca would be looking to fill in a player at the midfield and have been in talks with Fabian Ruiz over a potential move to Catalunya. The Memphis Depay deal is on the verge of completion and it looks like Barcelona are all set to compete at the highest level with these big-name signings.

Euro 2020 results

Group B

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Euro 2020 standings

Group B

Austria sit on top of the group after their 3-1 win over North Macedonia. Netherlands are placed second because of the goal difference and this could be settled as the two teams meet in a Group B fixture on Thursday. Ukraine and North Macedonia take up the bottom two spots after losing their respective opening fixtures.

