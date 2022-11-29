Netherlands, Ecuador Or Senegal, Who Will Win 3-way Battle To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive?

The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is nearing its end with all the teams only left to play one more round of matches. So far host country Qatar and Canada are the only two teams who are unable to make it through to Round 16. The final round of group stage matches begins on November 29 in which the Group A teams will battle for the two remaining Round of 16 spots. Leaving aside hosts Qatar, the other three teams Netherlands, Ecuador, and Senegal are still in the fray to make it through to the round of 16 today. Here's a look at the qualification scenarios of all three teams in contention.

Netherlands vs Qatar: How can the Netherlands qualify for the Round of 16?

Netherlands will face Qatar in their final match of Group A with the qualification to the Round of 16 being in their own hands. Currently, the Netherlands have 4 points with a win and a draw and the Dutch will need either a win or a draw over the hosts to make it through to the next round. However, if the Netherlands lose to Qatar, their destiny will depend on the match between Ecuador and Senegal. If Ecuador beats Senegal, the Netherlands will make it through to the Round of 16. However, Netherlands' loss to Qatar and a defeat for Ecuador or draw against Senegal would see the goal difference come into the picture.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Who will make it through to the R16?

Ecuador vs Senegal match is a straight knockout with only one between the two teams heading into the Round of 16. Ecuador has to beat Senegal in the last match to stand a chance of making it through to the Round of 16. However, if they lose, then they would want Qatar to beat the Netherlands. If Qatar pulls off an upset win, the goal difference would come into play and decide which side between Netherlands and Ecuador will be through as the runner-up as Senegal would claim the top spot. A draw between Ecuador and Senegal would also see the South Americans qualify for the Round of 16.

﻿Senegal, on the other hand, will need at least a draw to remain in the Round of 16 qualification contention of the FIFA World Cup. If they beat Ecuador, they will book a spot in the Round of 16, whatever be the outcome of the match between Netherlands and Qatar. A defeat would mean curtains for Senegal's Qatar 2022 campaign. In case of a draw against Ecuador, Senegal would need Qatar to beat the Netherlands by a big margin.