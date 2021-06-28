Netherlands fans react to team getting knocked out of Euro 2020 vs Czech Republic

The Netherlands suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic who scored two past the 10-man Dutch team to seal their spot in the quarterfinal against Denmark. Coming into this game, Ons Oranje had a perfect record in Euro 2020 and looked phenomenal, but things turned completely around for the Netherlands after their centre-back Mathijs De Ligt was shown the red card for his handball that caused an obstruction to a clear Patrik Schick goalscoring chance.

Netherlands fans react to shock exit

There was a big wave of orange in Budapest, as thousands of Dutch fans flew to Hungary to support their nation. After the second goal, the Dutch side of the stadium was in complete silence as the fans were shocked by their team's performance. De Telegraaf reported that many fans were crying in Budapest and one fan even said, "At least we still have Max Verstappen and Van der Poel". The two Dutch sports personalities were competing on Sunday. Both of them won their individual sports, and as relieved as the fans might have been after those results, this defeat will definitely be a huge disappointment to the Dutch football team.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic

Largely regarded as the favourites to win the Euro 2020 after stunning performances in the group stage, Frank De Boer's men started the Netherlands vs Czech Republic game really well and kept attacking goalwards. Donyell Malen was even close to finishing an attempt just before the De Ligt red card but was unable to find the back of the net. Denzel Dumfries was once again impressive as he kept running down the right side to make things difficult for the Czech defence. The red card largely affected the Dutch team as it left a hole in their defence which led to them conceding two goals. After the game, De Ligt said, "We lost the match because of what I did."

Tomas Holes was the star of the night for the Czech team as he drilled the header in the 68th minute to give the lead to his team. Just 12 minutes after that he played an amazing ball to Schick who scored the second goal to send the Czech team to the quarterfinal. Jaroslav Silhavy and his men have been brilliant in this competition and have shown some professional performances in their run to the quarters. Patrik Schick was stunning as he kept pulling shots to put some pressure on the Dutch defence. The victory meant that for the first time since 2004 the Czech team would play in the quarterfinal of the European Championship.

Euro 2020 scores from Sunday

Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic

Belgium 1-0 Portugal

