Netherlands Vs Croatia Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In India, US & UK?

Why you're reading this: International football has started to kick in as club football bid goodbye after a gruelling and tiring season. The Nations League semifinal is here to entertain as four nations will compete among themselves and only one will prevail in the summit clash. Defending champions France could not get past the group stage and a new country will emerge as champions in this current edition.

3 things you need to know

Last year witnessed the biggest footballing extravaganza as Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals will take place in the Netherlands

The final will be played in Rotterdam

Netherlands vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Live Streaming

Where is the Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semifinal match being held?

The Nations League semifinal match between the Netherlands and Croatia will be hosted at Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam.

When will the Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semifinal match begin?

The Nations League semifinal match between the Netherlands and Croatia will start at 12.15 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semifinal match in India?

The Nations League semifinal match between the Netherlands and Croatia will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live-streaming Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semifinal match in India?

The Nations League semifinal match between the Netherlands and Croatia will be live-streamed on Sony LIV. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semifinal match in the UK?

The Nations League semifinal match between the Netherlands and Croatia can be watched live on ViaPlay Sports in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on ViaPlay Sports website and app. The match will start at 7.45 pm BST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semifinal match in the USA?

The Nations League semifinal match between the Netherlands and Croatia will be televised live on Fox Sports in the USA. The live streaming of the match will be available on Foxsports.com and Fox Sports app.