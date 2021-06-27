Netherlands Vs Czech Republic: Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

The Netherlands will take on the Czech Republic in what promises to be a pulsating affair in the Round of 16 clash in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 27. Here's a look at how to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic on TV, the Netherlands vs Czech Republic predicted lineups, team news and our Netherlands vs Czech Republic prediction for the same.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Prediction and preview

Netherlands have been unscathed so far in the UEFA Euro 2020 and head into the knockouts as one of the more exciting sides in the competition. The Dutch have registered wins in all three games beating the likes of Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in the process. Frank De Boer's men have managed to find the right balance in both attack and defence and will be one of the sides to watch out for in the knockouts and have been dealt an easier draw with the Czech Republic in their first knockout game. Czech Republic finished third in Group D behind England and Croatia, with four points in three games. While Jaroslav Silhavy's side fell to England in their final game, they had already progressed courtesy of their win over Scotland and an impressive draw against the 2018 World Cup finalists. However, Netherlands will be favourites for the clash in Budapest and should seal progression to the quarter-final on Sunday.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic team news

The Netherlands forward Luuk de Jong will not feature again in the tournament, but his absence won't be a big miss considering how Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst have led the attack, with only Donyell Malen providing competition. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, will be forced into a change at left-back after Jan Boril who will be suspended after his second booking against England. Silhavy is unlikely to make significant alterations to the XI and hopes will be rested on Patrick Schick, who is on three goals for the tournament so far and is behind only Ronaldo in the race of the Golden boot.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic predicted lineups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, Blind, De Ligt; Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Van Aanholt; Wijnaldum; Depay, Weghorst

Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Netherlands vs Czech Republic live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

