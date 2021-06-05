Netherlands Vs Georgia Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

The Netherlands are set to play host to Georgia at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday, June 6th, for their final warm-up game before their Euro 2020 campaign. The friendly between The Netherlands and Georgia is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Netherlands vs Georgia team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

The Netherlands vs Georgia: International friendly preview

The Netherlands will come into their final warm-up game before the Euro 2020 on the back of a 2-2 draw against Steve Clarke's Scotland at the Estadio Algarve. Goals from Oostende centre-back Jack Hendry and Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet for Scotland were cancelled out by a brace from Lyon forward Memphis Depay. The draw extended their unbeaten record to three games but Frank de Boer will be hoping that his men enter into the major tournament with a victory against Georgia.

Meanwhile, Georgia beat Mirel Radoi's Romania 2-1 on Wednesday at the Ilie Oana Stadium. Second-half goals from Seraing forward Georges Mikautadze and Cartagena midfielder Giorgi Aburjania sealed the deal for Willy Sagnol's side. Ranked 91st in the world, the Georgians have struggled in recent times with Wednesday’s victory ending a run of eight matches without a win.

The Netherlands vs Georgia team news, injuries and suspensions

Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is unavailable for the Netherlands due to COVID-19, while Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has opted to not play at the Euro 2020 in a bid to recover from a serious knee injury.

For Georgia, Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Davit Khocholava, Lech Poznan midfielder Nika Kvekveskiri and APOEL forward Tornike Okriashvili are expected to feature. Locomotive Tbilisi goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Samgurali Tshkaltubo forward Sergo Kukhianidze could earn their debut caps. Rotor Volgograd centre-back Solomon Kvirkvelia is suspended.

Netherlands vs Georgia prediction and H2H record

The Netherlands boast plenty of attacking quality with the likes of Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum all carrying significant goal threats. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Sunday's encounter will also be the first meeting between these two teams.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Georgia live? International friendly live

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on Sky Sports. The Netherlands vs Georgia live stream will be available on Sky Go.

There will be no live stream or broadcast of the game in India. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Gini Wijnaldum, GeorgiaFF Instagram