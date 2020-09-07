Netherlands Vs Italy Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Netherlands take on Italy in what will be the second round of UEFA Nations League fixtures for both teams. The Netherlands vs Italy match is scheduled for kickoff at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam at 12:15 am IST on September 7, Monday night (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). Here are the Netherlands vs Italy live stream details, Netherlands vs Italy h2h record and UEFA Nations League preview.

Nations League live: Netherlands vs Italy live stream and match preview

Netherlands will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of Group A1 with a win. They won their previous Nations League fixture, having defeated Poland 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Steven Bergwijn. Having made a winning start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, Netherlands will be hoping to do better this time, having lost 1-0 to Portugal in the final last time out. The match against Italy will be their last Nations League fixture for the month before they take on Bosnia and Italy away next month.

Italy, on the other hand, will be looking to register their first win of the tournament this season. Roberto Mancini’s men could only secure a 1-1- draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last round of Nations League fixtures. The draw brought an end to an 11-match winning streak for Italy as well. Italy had a poor UEFA Nations League campaign last time out, as they won just one game out of their four.

Nations League live: Netherlands vs Italy h2h record

Italy thoroughly dominate their opponents when it comes to the Netherlands vs Italy h2h record. In the 21 Netherlands vs Italy h2h clashes that have taken place in the past, Italy have won nine of those encounters. The Netherlands have emerged victorious in just three games, with nine Netherlands vs Italy h2h matches ending in a draw. The last time these two sides met was in a friendly in 2018, when the match ended 1-1, with Nathan Ake cancelling out Simone Zaza’s opener.

Netherlands vs Italy live steam: Probable starting 11

Netherlands: Cillessen; Hateboer, Veltman, Van Dijk, Ake; F. de Jong, De Roon; Depay, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, L. de Jong

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Sensi, Pellegrini; Insigne, Immobile, Zaniolo

#Azzurri 🇮🇹



🗣️ #Mancini: “It'll be more of a spectacle, we need to win”



📰 https://t.co/o56QHHgop2



Ahead of the Nations League game against the Netherlands, the #Italy head coach foresees a turnover of players. #Chiellini returns.#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/Q5iw5owZ7L — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) September 6, 2020

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy live stream in India?

The Netherlands vs Italy encounter will begin at 12:15 am IST on Monday night, September 7 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). Fans looking to watch the Netherlands vs Italy Nations League live in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. The Netherlands vs Italy live stream will be available Sony LIV.

Netherlands vs Italy prediction

According to our Netherlands vs Italy prediction, Netherlands are favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: OnsOranje Instagram, Azzurri Instagram