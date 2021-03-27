Netherlands Vs Latvia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, WC European Qualifiers Live

The Netherlands will aim to kickstart their World Cup Qualifying campaign at the second attempt when they welcome Latvia to the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday, March 27. The matchday 2 Group G encounter between the two European sides is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Netherlands vs Latvia team news, Netherlands vs Latvia live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Netherlands vs Latvia preview

The Netherlands got off to a rather poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday as Frank de Boer's men were put to the sword by Turkey in a six-goal thriller. Burak Yilmaz needed no second invitation to prove that his class is permanent on the world stage, as his exceptional hat-trick set Turkey on their way to a dominant 4-2 triumph over the Netherlands in their opening game of qualification. However, the Dutch will now be hoping to bounce back from that defeat to get their first win of the campaign on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Latvia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Montenegro in the opening game of their WC qualifying campaign. Stevan Jovetic's brace was enough for Montenegro to edge past Latvia. However, Dainis Kazakevics will be aware that his team's encounter against the Netherlands on Saturday is bound to be an even more challenging prospect.

Netherlands vs Latvia team news, injuries and suspensions

The Dutch have no injury concerns heading into their game against Latvia at the weekend. Memphis Depay is expected to lead the line for the hosts. Donny van de Beek and Ryan Gravenberch might be given starts against Latvia as well.

Latvia defender Elvis Stuglis was forced to pull out of the squad before the Montenegro clash due to health problems, while Vladislavs Gutkovskis and Kaspars Dubra are on the treatment table. Roberts Uldrikis is expected to start in attack for the visitors.

Netherlands vs Latvia prediction

De Boer's men have now struck at least two goals in their last three games and are tipped as clear favourites to win the fixture against Latvia. Our prediction for the game is a comfortable 3-0 win for the hosts.

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch Netherlands vs Latvia live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Netherlands vs Latvia live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - OnsOranje, Futbols Instagram