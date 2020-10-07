Netherlands Vs Mexico Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

The post-Ronald Koeman era has witnessed a mixed start for the Netherlands national team. In the absence of Ronald Koeman, who joined Barcelona, Dwight Lodeweges took up the task temporarily and started off with a victory against Poland in the Nations League but ended up on the losing side in the second game against Italy. Frank de Boer has subsequently been appointed the new manager and will mark his debut against Mexico in the international friendly this week.

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain, England vs Wales and other international friendlies this week

Netherlands vs Mexico live India schedule

There will be no broadcast of the game in India. The Netherlands vs Mexico live stream will also not be available. Live scores can be accessed on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Netherlands

Netherlands vs Mexico live stream date: Wednesday, October 7 (Thursday according to IST)

Netherlands vs Mexico live stream time: 12.15 am IST

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year-old rape case trial set to begin in Nevada, USA: Report

Netherlands vs Mexico live stream info and preview

The Netherlands arrive into the game after a narrow defeat against Italy in the previous outing. They have three victories in the previous five games. On the other hand, Mexico have been on a splendid run of form, winning the previous six games. Their most recent victory came against Guatemala when they netted thrice past their opponents while conceding none.

In love with this game! Getting ready for tomorrow’s game. ⚽️😍 #WalkInFaithNotBySight pic.twitter.com/YD7o8F4lf9 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) October 6, 2020

The two teams have come up against each other just twice in the recent past, bagging a victory each. The Netherlands have scored six goals in their previous three games, while Mexico have struck eight times in three fixtures.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo most 'dangerous' celebrity to search online in 2020: Report

Netherlands vs Mexico live stream: Netherlands vs Mexico team news

The Netherlands will be without the services of Kenny Tete. The Fulham star has been on the sidelines due to a calf injury and is expected to return to fitness a week later. On the other hand, Mexico have a couple of injuries to cope with ahead of the game against the Netherlands. Erick Gutierrez and Guillermo Ochoa have not been called up for the international games due to their respective injury woes.

Also Read | Barcelona cannot afford Memphis Depay due to COVID-19 losses, claims Lyon chief

Netherlands vs Mexico prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Mexico have an edge over the Netherlands in the game.

Image courtesy: Memphis Depay Twitter