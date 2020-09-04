Netherlands Vs Poland Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, UEFA Nations League Live

Netherlands will play the first match of their UEFA Nations League campaign against Poland at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The Netherlands vs Poland match will take place on Friday, September 4 (Saturday morning, 12:15 AM IST). Here are the Netherlands vs Poland live stream details, Netherlands vs Poland h2h record and UEFA Nations League preview.

Netherlands vs Poland live stream: Match preview

The match against Poland will be Dwight Lodeweges’ first as caretaker boss after Ronald Koeman left to take charge of Barcelona. The Netherlands will be looking to go one step further than their last UEFA Nations League campaign when they lost 1-0 in the final against Portugal. Drawn in a tough group alongside Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland, Netherlands will be looking to make a winning start to their UEFA Nations League schedule to give themselves the best chance of qualification.

Despite not playing together for a while, the Netherlands will be looking to continue the good form they showed during their successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign which saw them win six of their eight games. Poland, on the other hand, also had a stellar Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, winning eight of their 10 games as they topped Group G. However, they are yet to win a UEFA Nations League game, having lost two and drawn one match in their last campaign.

Netherlands vs Poland h2h record

The Netherlands have the upper hand when it comes to the Netherlands vs Poland h2h record. In 15 Netherlands vs Poland h2h matches, Holland have won six games. Poland have won three Netherlands vs h2h encounters, with three matches ending in a draw.

Netherlands vs Poland live stream: Squad list

Netherlands: Bizot, Cillessen, Krul, Aké, De Vrij, Dumfries, Schuurs, Tete, Van Dijk, Veltman, Wijndal, F. De Jong, De Roon Fer, Hateboer, Ihattaren, Strootman, Van de Beek, Wijnaldum, Babel, Bergwijn, L. De Jong, Depay, Promes

Poland: Drągowski, Fabiański, Skorupski, Szczęsny, Bednarek, Bereszyński, Bochniewicz, Glik, Jędrzejczyk, Karbownik, Kędziora, Rybus,Walukiewicz, Frankowski, Góralski Grosicki, Jóźwiak, Kądzior, Klich, Krychowiak, Linetty, Moder,Szymański, Zieliński ,Buksa,Milik, Piątek

Netherlands vs Poland Nations League live streaming details

The Netherlands vs Poland encounter will begin at 12:15 AM IST on September 4, Friday night (Saturday morning for Indian viewers). Fans looking to watch the Netherlands vs Poland Nations League live in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. The Netherlands vs Poland live stream will be available Sony LIV.

Netherlands vs Poland prediction

According to out Netherlands vs Poland prediction, Netherlands will win this match of the Nations League schedule

Image Courtesy: OnsOranje Instagram, Polish Football Instagram