Netherlands Vs Ukraine Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream

The Netherlands will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The game will kick off live at 9:00 PM local time on Sunday, June 13 (12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 14). Here is a look at the Netherlands vs Ukraine team news, our prediction, and details of how to watch Euro 2020 on TV live in India.

Netherlands vs Ukraine prediction and h2h record

Netherlands arrive into this game on the back of decent form as they drew 2-2 to Steve Clarke's Scotland followed by a 3-0 win over Willy Sagnol's Georgia on Sunday. A penalty from Lyon forward Memphis Depay in the first half and second-half goals from Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ensured victory for Frank de Boer's side against Georgia. Having been classified as underdogs by some data agencies, Netherlands will hope to prove their doubters wrong in this year's Euros.

On the other hand, Ukraine arrive into this game on the back of terrific form. Andriy Shevchenko's side beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in their first friendly and followed that victory with a 4-0 thrashing of Cyprus, who were a man down. A brace from West Ham United's forward Andriy Yarmolenko and goals from Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk ensured victory for Ukraine against Cyprus.

The Netherlands currently lead the Netherlands vs Ukraine h2h record with one game and a draw. The two countries last faced each other way back in 2010 with the game ending all square at 1-1. Even though Ukraine have been in outstanding form recently, our Netherlands vs Ukraine prediction is a win for the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Ukraine team news

Netherlands predicted starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Ukraine predicted starting line-up: Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV in India? Netherlands vs Ukraine live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Euro 2020 on TV in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Netherlands vs Ukraine live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Netherlands vs Ukraine game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.