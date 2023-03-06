Netizens React As Liverpool Hit Manchester United For Seven In The Premier League

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United as they pumped seven goals past a hapless David de Gea. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo each scored a brace while Roberto Firmino added another as the Reds completed an utter demolition of the Red Devils on their home turf. The defeat was Erik ten Hag's heaviest as United manager and seriously hampered his four-pronged pursuit of trophies, with a Premier League title challenge now looking increasingly unlikely. Liverpool, meanwhile, took advantage of losses for top four rivals Newcastle and Tottenham on Saturday to strengthen its own bid to qualify for the Champions League. Social media erupted with reactions as netizens shared their views on the historical scoreline.

FT: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United.



Historical result. Manchester United face one of their worst defeats in club history. pic.twitter.com/6ZTL4yOnTH — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 5, 2023

Manchester United fans were worrying about the wrong 007 😭😭😭😭😭 — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 5, 2023

Manchester United, what have you done to us😭😭😭😭 Ten Hag, Dalot why😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RPiLTLDc5r — AveiroBrains🌎 (@Aveiro_dun) March 5, 2023

Liverpool vs Manchester United FULL Highlights



Where is Casemiro?

Where is the Butcher?

Where is Bruno and Rashford? #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/Tr62dcZcrE — Talk Barcelona 🔴 (@TalkBarcaHQ) March 5, 2023

Manchester United Fans- Quadruple is ON. 🤣🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/OMMpkY71Mb — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) March 5, 2023

It's one of those evenings where everything is going against Manchester United, and everything is falling perfectly for Liverpool.



Oddly enough, I don't think Liverpool have been four goals better than United, but they've been more up for the combative nature of the derby. — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) March 5, 2023

I think I speak for every single human being on the planet when I say that Manchester United fans truly deserved this humbling — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 5, 2023

❌ 4-0 vs Brentford

❌ 6-3 vs Man City

❌ 7-0 vs Liverpool



Ladies and Gentlemen welcome to Erik Ten hag's Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/45ECG5RGOQ — 𝙂𝘼𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 ✍🏿 (@AfcGabeast) March 5, 2023

