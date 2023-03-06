Last Updated:

Netizens React As Liverpool Hit Manchester United For Seven In The Premier League

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United as they pumped in seven goals past a hapless David de Gea at Anfield in the English Premier League.

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United as they pumped seven goals past a hapless David de Gea. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo each scored a brace while Roberto Firmino added another as the Reds completed an utter demolition of the Red Devils on their home turf. The defeat was Erik ten Hag's heaviest as United manager and seriously hampered his four-pronged pursuit of trophies, with a Premier League title challenge now looking increasingly unlikely. Liverpool, meanwhile, took advantage of losses for top four rivals Newcastle and Tottenham on Saturday to strengthen its own bid to qualify for the Champions League. Social media erupted with reactions as netizens shared their views on the historical scoreline.

 

 

 

 

 

