Netizens React To PSG's Defeat To Rennes Despite Starting With Messi, Neymar And Mbappe

In what has been one of the biggest upsets this season, Paris Saint-Germain lost their first match of the season to Rennes 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday. It was meant to be a routine afternoon for the Parisians, and they started with all the possible firepower. Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe were all part of the starting XI, but they could not produce a shot on target throughout the match. Before this, PSG had won all eight of their games in Ligue 1, and Rennes had not been in the best of form, having been on a four-game winless streak earlier. PSG fans were not pleased, while others pointed to the unwanted records that PSG created.

Rennes vs PSG match overview

PSG started the game well but were unable to put away the chances they created. Rennes did well to counter against the all-attacking lineup of PSG and did trouble the backline on more than one occasion. The closest that PSG came to a goal was in the 30th minute when Messi's brilliantly taken freekick struck the crossbar but stayed out of the goal. PSG kept their attacking threat going but again were unable to produce anything of significance. In the dying minutes of the first half, Gaetan Laborde was on the end of a brilliant cross to score and give Rennes the lead.

The second half began exactly like the first ended, with the ball in the back of the net and Rennes players celebrating. After a quick start, Rennes managed to break the PSG backline and scored again; the ball was whipped in from the right-hand side towards Flavien Tait, and he made sure the ball was in the back of the net just 18 seconds after the restart. PSG did manage to get the ball into the back of the net thanks to Angel di Maria, but the goal was disallowed because of offside. Again PSG kept trying to break the ranks of Rennes, but they held on well to make sure of a famous Rennes victory.

PSG held 68% possession through the match and had 87% pass accuracy but could not convert any of that into anything of worth. However, PSG will not be too fazed by the loss as they are still top of the Ligue 1 table with a six-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Image: @staderennais/Twitter