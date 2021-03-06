NEUFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11, ISL 2021 SF Preview

NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the ongoing Indian Super League on Saturday. The first leg of the semi-final is set to be played at the Goa Medical College Ground on Saturday, March 6 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the ISL knockout fixture.

NEUFC vs ATKMB live: NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 match preview

Reaching the ISL semi-finals for the first time since 2014, NorthEast United FC have been one of the most well-settled teams in the league right now. Following the sacking of Gerard Nus, Khalid Jamil has taken over in fantastic fashion for The Highlanders and helped the team reached the semi-finals. Walking into the game following a nine-game unbeaten run, NorthEast United FC will start the game after registering a commanding 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in their last outing. They will be aiming to continue building on the positive momentum and aim to give ATK Mohun Bagan a tough fight on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC, on the other hand, suffered a 0-2 loss to Mumbai City FC in their last ISL outing. Ending the league stages as the second-ranked team in the ISL standings, Antonio Lopez Habas' men pocketed 12 wins from 20 games and will be hoping to gain a massive advantage in the first leg of this semi-final.

NEUFC vs ATKMB Playing 11

NorthEast United FC - Subhasish Roy, Nim Dorjee, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Lalengmawia, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Marcelo Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders- Dylan Fox, Pritam Kotal, Benjamin Lambot, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders- Carl McHugh, Khassa Camara, Marcelo Pereira, Lalengmawia

Strikers- Luis Machado (VC), Roy Krishna (C)

NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Luis Machado or Carl McHugh

Vice-Captain- Roy Krishna or Khassa Camara

NEUFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter on Saturday. However, given the current form of NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan, we expect the Highlanders to eke out a narrow win over the Kolkata outfit.

Prediction- NorthEast United FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Note: The above NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team and NEUFC vs ATKMB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.