NEUFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11, Hero ISL 2021 Match Preview

NorthEast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in a mid-table Indian Super League clash on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on January 12 and kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

The Highlanders walk into the game as the seventh-ranked team on the table. Gerard Nus' men have cliched only 2 wins from their 10 games and accumulated 12 points in the ISL. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are not far better than the hosts as they sit just a slot above NorthEast United FC in the ISL standings. With 3 wins, three draws, and four losses, the visitors have managed to register 12 points from their 10 league matches before the upcoming Tuesday night clash.

Both the teams will enter the match following a poor run of losses and draws in their ongoing ISL campaign. Only a single point separates the two teams and they will see the match as an opportunity to a turn of fortunes and improve their ranking as the tournament progress.

NEUFC vs BFC Playing 11 (predicted)

NorthEast United FC- Gurmeet Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, VP Suhair, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartulu, Sunil Chhetri

NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders- Juanan, Benjamin Lambot, Harmanjot Khabra

Midfeilders- Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Dimas Delgado, Rochharzela, Cleiton Silva

Strikers- Kristian Opseth, Idrissa Sylla

NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team

Captain- Idrissa Sylla or Kristian Opseth

Vice-Captain- Federico Gallego or Cleiton Silva

NEUFC vs BFC Match Prediction

Both the teams have very similar statistics in terms of goals scored and conceded. While NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC have scored 12 goals each, the 'home team' have conceded 1 more goal as compared to the visitors. We predict a win for Bengaluru FC as they aim to get back on the right track.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Note: The above NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs BFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 team and NEUFC vs BFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.