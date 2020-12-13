NEUFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

After being held to a draw following a thrilling encounter against Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United will square off against Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Here is the NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

NEUFC vs CFC live: NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Time: 5 pm IST

NEUFC vs CFC live: NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Despite bagging an early lead, NorthEast United went on to concede twice in what could have been an epic comeback for Bengaluru FC in the Hero ISL. But Luis Machado netted the equaliser in the 78th minute to force a draw. NorthEast United are unbeaten in the competition this season, having managed two victories in five games. They sit third in the league table with nine points.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC lost to Mumbai City FC in a close-edged fixture on the previous Matchday. Despite bagging the opener, courtesy of a splendid effort from Jakub Sylvestr, Chennaiyin FC went on to concede twice. The ISL outfit have managed just one victory, against Jamshedpur FC in the opening clash. They sit eighth on the league table with four points in as many games.

Squads to choose NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 playing 11 from

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath

Chennaiyin FC: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia

Midfielders: Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Federico Gallego

Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia

NEUFC vs CFC match prediction and top picks

NorthEast United: Luís Machado (vc), Lalkhawpuimawia

Chennaiyin FC: Jakub Sylvestr (c), Rafael Crivellaro

NEUFC vs CFC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, NorthEast United are the favourites to win the game against Chennaiyin FC.

Note: The NEUFC vs CFC prediction is based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs CFC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your games.

