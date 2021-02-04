NEUFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

FC Goa and NorthEast United lock horns at the Tilak Maidan in the Thursday night clash of the Hero Indian Super League with the game set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other details of this ISL encounter.

Both teams are on par with each other on the points table, slotted fourth and fifth respectively. FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have registered five wins, six draws, and three losses in their 14 previous matches with 21 points to their name. NorthEast United FC will walk into the match brimming with confidence after defeating a high flying Mumbai side and pulling off a double against the table-toppers. The 2-1 win against Sergio Lobera's men was their third straight win as Khalid Jamil's men look to continue building on the positive momentum.

FC Goa, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in their previous outing which was their fourth draw in five games. Their only win came against Jamshedpur FC where the Goan outfit registered a comprehensive 3-0 win and will aim to replicate that performance if they wish to walk away with three points at the end of this game.

NEUFC vs FCG Playing 11

NorthEast United FC- Subhasish Roy, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara, Mashoor Shereef, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado

FC Goa- Naveen Kumar, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Ivan Gonzalez, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Igor Angulo.

NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Subhasish Roy

Defenders- Ivan Gonzalez, Provat Lakra, Adil Khan, Benjamin Lambot

Midfielders- Khassa Camara, Alexander Jesuraj, Federico Gallego, Princeton Rebello

Strikers- Luis Machado, Igor Angulo

NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Igor Angulo or Luis Machado

Vice-Captain- Princeton Rebello or Khassa Camara

NEUFC vs FCG Match Prediction

NorthEast United FC will start the match as favourites as the Highlanders will begin this game following three straight wins. Khalid Jamil's men will be looking to make it four consecutive wins and look for a third-place spot with a win against FC Goa. Both teams last played out a 1-1 draw in November last year and will be looking to get the better of each other on Thursday. We predict a win for NorthEast United FC as they have a better defence compared to FC Goa and also hold a major advantage given the team’s current form.

Prediction- NorthEast United 1-0 Goa

Note: The above NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and NEUFC vs FCG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.