NEUFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, December 2 at 7.30 PM IST at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur. Third-placed Jamshedpur FC have just a point more than NorthEast United, who lie 5th on the points table. Here's the NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, top picks, and a combined team.

Our unbeaten streak at home vs @NEUtdFC's unbeaten streak in #ISL Season 6.



It will be a nail-biting clash tomorrow night. 😎#JamKeKhelo #JFCNEU pic.twitter.com/J8gK2OwQAF — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 1, 2019

NEUFC vs JFC preview

NorthEast United FC are still unbeaten in the league after five games along with Bengaluru FC, but have won only twice so far. They sit 5th on the points table with nine points. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC have won 3 games while losing once and drawing once from their 5 matches. Both sides have similar numbers in the scoring charts, having scored seven goals and conceding five times.

NorthEast United FC: DWDWD

Jamshedpur FC: WLDWW

Jamshedpur FC vs @NEUtdFC, it can't get more intense than this!



Tomorrow night, both teams will lock horns to cement their places in the top four.



Full match preview 👇#JamKeKhelohttps://t.co/eOTvPOSQ3s — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 1, 2019



NEUFC vs JFC injury/suspension news

NorthEast United FC: Kai Heerings (suspension)

Jamshedpur FC: Piti (hamstring)

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Reagan Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose David Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Asamoah Gyan

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narendar Gehlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Sergio Castel

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sergio Castel

Vice-Captain: Asamoah Gyan

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Pal (JFC)

Defenders: Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC), Tiri, Robin Gurung, Reagan Singh (NEUFC)

Midfielders: Panagiotis Triadis (NEUFC), Jose David Leudo (NEUFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Memo (JFC)

Attackers: Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC), Sergio Castel (JFC)

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction

Jamshedpur FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

