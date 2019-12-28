NEUFC Vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Kerala Blasters will play against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Let us look at the NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 match preview, top picks, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

"It’s for sure going to be a peculiar game for me but most importantly, we as a team are looking forward to ending the year with a victory tomorrow which will help us gain momentum as we gear up for the second half of the season"



- Bart Ogbeche ahead of tomorrow's #KBFCNEU clash

NEUFC vs KBFC Match Preview

NorthEast United are placed 7th on the ISL points table. They have won just 2 of their last 8 matches, with 2 defeats and 4 draws. Kerala Blasters are 9th on the points table with just 1 victory in 9 matches. They have had 4 draws and defeats each respectively, making this game crucial for both the sides.

NEUFC vs KBFC Match Schedule

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Top Picks

Panagiotis Tradis has been in great form this season for NorthEast United along with Martin Chaves. Raphael Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mario Arques are likely to be key players for Kerala Blasters.

NEUFC vs KBFC Squads

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy (gk), Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang.

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-captain: Jose Leudo

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Mohammad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Mislav Komorski, Raju Gaikwad

Midfielders: Panagiotis Triadis, José Leudo, Mario Arques

Forwards: Raphael Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Martin Chaves

NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction

NorthEast United are likely to win the match against Kerala Blasters 2-1.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

