NEUFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

NorthEast United FC go up against Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama in Match 2 of the Indian Super League this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team and the probable NEUFC vs MCFC playing 11.

NEUFC vs MCFC live: NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Having finished ninth last season, NorthEast United FC have a new man at the helm of affairs, Gerard Nus. The Spaniard has built a fresh squad with the club having signed 19 new players in the transfer window.

Mumbai City FC have also undergone a major overhaul and have roped in former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera. Along with Lobera, a host of former FC Goa stars like Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Hugo Boumous have moved to the Islanders and on paper, Mumbai City FC look like a force to be reckoned with. NorthEast United will be without two of their players as they have tested positive for COVID-19, however, it is unclear as to who those players are.

NEUFC vs MCFC live: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other 12 times in the history of the ISL. The Islanders have seven wins to their name while two games have been played out as draws. NorthEast have won the remaining three fixtures. The last time the two sides met, Mumbai City FC secured a 1-0 victory.

Speaking to the media ahead of #NEUMCFC, Head Coach, @NusGerard praised the amazing support from the fans in pre-season and how it helps motivate the squad ahead of our new campaign. 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/zL9invvLY8 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 20, 2020

NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: Probable NEUFC vs MCFC playing 11

NorthEast United probable 11 - Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta , Benjamin Lambot , Nim Dorjee Tamang , Rakesh Pradhan ; Khassa Camara , Lalengmawia ; Ninthoinganba Meetei , Federico Gallego , Luis Machado ; Idrissa Sylla

NEUFC vs MCFC live: Top picks for NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team

NEUFC vs MCFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Federico Gallego

Luis Machado

NEUFC vs MCFC live: Mumbai City top picks

Hugo Boumous

Bartholomew Ogbeche

NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders - Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Ashutosh Mehta

Midfielders - Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous (VC), Federico Gallego, Ahmed Jahouh, Ninthoinganba Meetei

Forwards - Luis Machado, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Adam Le Fondre

Note: The above NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team and NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

