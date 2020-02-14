NEUFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha host NorthEast United for their Matchday 17 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Odisha FC are currently on the sixth spot of the ISL points table with six wins in 16 games (Draws 3, Losses 7). The Odisha-based team have a total of 21 points to their name. Odisha FC have not won a single game in their last three games (Losses 3).

The hosts have found the net 22 times this season and conceded 26 goals. They have a goal difference of (-4).

NorthEast United are currently on the ninth spot of the ISL points table with two wins in 15 games (Draws 7, Losses 6). They have a total of 13 points to their name. NorthEast United have not won a single game in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draw 2).

They have found the net 12 times this season and conceded 21 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-9). The match is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 (7:30 PM IST) at the Kalinga Stadium. Here's the NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction and NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 team.

NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 Team

NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction

Odisha FC start as favourites to win.

NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

NEUFC vs ODS Dream11: NorthEast United FC Full Squad

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

NEUFC vs ODS Dream11: Odisha FC Full Squad

Diawandou Diagne, Francisco Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Manuel Omwu, Seiminmang Manchong.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.