NEUFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Match 17 of the Hero ISL 2020-21 season on Saturday, December 5. The game between NorthEast United and East Bengal is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. Here's a look at our NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 team and NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 top picks ahead of the game.

A big weekend fixture against @sc_eastbengal 🔥



3️⃣ Points tonight will take the Highlanders upto 2️⃣nd in the League Table! Come on you Highlanders! 🔴⚪#NEUSCEB #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/IMd9xY46Yj — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Piatek Helps Hertha Beat 10-man Union 3-1 In Berlin Derby

NEUFC vs SCEB match prediction and preview

NorthEast United currently sit at the fifth place on the ISL table with five points from their opening three games. Gerard Nus' side recorded a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in their opening game and then followed that up with a 2-2 against Kerala Blasters and 1-1 draw against FC Goa. The Highlanders have looked quite solid defensively and will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ISL this campaign.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal have struggled to get going in their debut season in the ISL. Robbie Fowler's men have suffered two defeats in their opening two games, conceded five and are yet to score a goal. In their last match, East Bengal suffered a 3-0 hammering against Mumbai City FC.

Based on the recent form of both teams, our NEUFC vs SCEB match prediction is a 2-1 win for NorthEast United.

ALSO READ: Pele Pens Heartfelt message For "Great Friend" Diego Maradona; Fans Get Emotional

NEUFC vs SCEB playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Predicted starting line-up for East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - S.Chowdhury

Defenders - A.Mehta, D.Fox, S.Neville

Midfielders - K.Camara, N.Das, L.Fanai, L.Meitei

Forwards - K.Appiah (VC), J.Lalpekhula (C), L.Machado

ALSO READ: Napoli Renames Stadium In Honor Of Maradona

NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 top picks

Top picks for NorthEast United FC - Kwesi Appiah, Khassa Camara, Dylan Fox

Top picks for SC East Bengal - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Narayan Das, Scott Neville

ALSO READ: Kelley O'Hara Happy To Join NWSL's Spirit After Trade

Note: The NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, top picks and NEUFC vs SCEB team is based on our own analysis. Our NEUFC vs SCEB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - SC East Bengal Instagram, NorthEast United FC Twitter