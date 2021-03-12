NEW Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Matchday 28 of the ongoing English Premier League has Newcastle United squaring off against Aston Villa in their next PL clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at St. James' Park on March 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 1: 30 AM (Saturday, March 13) according to IST. Let's have a look at the NEW vs AVL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

NEW vs AVL live: NEW vs AVL Dream11 match preview

After suffering from back-to-back losses against Chelsea and Manchester United, Newcastle have managed to steady their ship and as they walk into the game following two draws against Wolves and West Brom in their last PL outings. Currently slotted 16th on the PL table, The Magpies have recorded seven wins while playing out six draws and suffered from 14 losses in the Premier League this season. With 27 points from as many games, the hosts are just dangerously close to the drop zone with just one point separating them and the relegation-threatened 18th placed Fulham.

Aston Villa on the other end hand will enter this Premier League clash as the 9th ranked team on the table. They have managed to collect 40 points from 12 wins, four draws, and lost 10 games in 26 matches so far this season. The Claret and Blue saw their last PL game ending in a 0-0 stalemate drown against Wolves and will see this match as the perfect opportunity to bounce back on the winning ways and cement their position in the top half of the Premier league table.

NEW vs AVL Playing 11

Newcastle United- Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Andy Carroll, Joelinton

Aston Villa- Emiliano Martinez, Ahmed Elmohamady, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Bertrand Traore, Barkley, Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins

NEW vs AVL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Defenders - Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Jamal Lewis

Midfielders - Ryan Fraser, John McGinn, Hendrick, Ross Barkley, Jonjo Shelvey

Strikers - Ollie Watkins

NEW vs AVL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Ollie Watkins or Ryan Fraser

Vice-Captain- Ross Barkley or Jonjo Shelvey

NEW vs AVL Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a draw as they are likely to cancel each other out across 90 minutes and end this game by splitting points on Friday.

Prediction- Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

Note: The above NEW vs AVL Dream11 prediction, NEW vs AVL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEW vs AVL Dream11 Team and NEW vs AVL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.