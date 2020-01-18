NEW Vs CHE Dream11 EPL Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule, And Other Match Details

Newcastle will take on Chelsea on Matchday 23 of Premier League 2019-20 season on Sunday. The match will be played at St. James' Park at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday. You can play the NEW vs CHE match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the NEW vs CHE Dream11 predictions and squad details.

NEW vs CHE Dream11 preview

Newcastle United (under Steve Bruce) currently occupy the 13th spot on the points table with 26 points from 22 matches. They have won 7 matches and lost 10, while 5 matches have ended in a draw.

They played their last match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They drew the match 1-1. The win against Chelsea will certainly help them move up on the points table ahead of Southampton.

Chelsea, meanwhile, currently occupy the 4th and final Champions League spot. They will be eager to win this away fixture in order to increase the gap between them and Manchester United. Chelsea currently have 39 points, while Manchester United are just 5 points behind (34 points) and breathing down their neck.

NEW vs CHE Dream11 Probable Playing XI

NEW vs CHE Dream11 Probable Playing XI: Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham

⚽️ #NUFC have lost only one of their last six matches against #CFC at St. James Park (W4 D1).



Ahead of their meeting this weekend, we compare the stats of defenders @C___Clark and Andreas Christensen. 👇 #PL pic.twitter.com/k32J0LBZfs — Newcastle United StatZone (@nufcsz) January 17, 2020

NEW vs CHE Dream11 Probable Playing XI: Newcastle

Martin Dubravka, Jetro Willems, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Miguel Almiron, Mattew Longsraff, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle

NEW vs CHE Dream11 team

NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction

Chelsea are favourites to win the match

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.