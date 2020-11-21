NEW Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Chelsea travel to St. James’ Park to take on Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United as the Premier League resumes this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction, NEW vs CHE Dream11 team and the probable NEW vs CHE playing 11.

NEW vs CHE live: NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction and preview

Chelsea have lost just once in their opening eight league matches while Newcastle United are 13th in the Premier League table. In terms of team news, Chelsea will continue to be without the services of Christian Pulisic, while Thiago Silva flew back late from international duty and might not be involved.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, remain without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie, who are both long-term absentees, while Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett are doubtful for the fixture. Chelsea will be looking to continue their brilliant unbeaten run while Newcastle United will look to pull off a surprise. Based on the recent run of form, our NEW vs CHE match prediction is a win for Chelsea.

NEW vs CHE live: Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In terms of head to head in the last season, Chelsea defeated Newcastle in October at Stamford Bridge, while the Magpies picked up a 1-0 win at St. James’ Park in January.

Stunning strikes and memorable moments against Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/Ii6XPiDsbr — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 20, 2020

NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Probable NEW vs CHE playing 11

Newcastle United probable 11 - Karl Darlow, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

Chelsea probable 11 - Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

NEW vs CHE live: Top picks for NEW vs CHE Dream11 team

NEW vs CHE live: Newcastle United top picks

Allan Saint-Maximin

Jamal Lewis

NEW vs CHE live: Chelsea top picks

Timo Werner

Hakim Ziyech

NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction: NEW vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Defenders - Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar

Midfielders - Allan Saint-Maximin (VC), Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Jeff Hendrick

Forwards - Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner (C)

Note: The above NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction, NEW vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEW vs CHE Dream11 team and NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Newcastle United Twitter