NEW Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Chelsea travel to St. James’ Park to take on Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United as the Premier League resumes this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our NEW vs CHE Dream11 prediction, NEW vs CHE Dream11 team and the probable NEW vs CHE playing 11.
Chelsea have lost just once in their opening eight league matches while Newcastle United are 13th in the Premier League table. In terms of team news, Chelsea will continue to be without the services of Christian Pulisic, while Thiago Silva flew back late from international duty and might not be involved.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, remain without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie, who are both long-term absentees, while Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett are doubtful for the fixture. Chelsea will be looking to continue their brilliant unbeaten run while Newcastle United will look to pull off a surprise. Based on the recent run of form, our NEW vs CHE match prediction is a win for Chelsea.
In terms of head to head in the last season, Chelsea defeated Newcastle in October at Stamford Bridge, while the Magpies picked up a 1-0 win at St. James’ Park in January.
NEW vs CHE live: Newcastle United top picks
NEW vs CHE live: Chelsea top picks
Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy
Defenders - Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar
Midfielders - Allan Saint-Maximin (VC), Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Jeff Hendrick
Forwards - Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner (C)
