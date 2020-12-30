NEW Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preivew

Liverpool are all set to lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park for the last game of the year. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction, NEW vs LIV Dream11 team and the probable NEW vs LIV playing 11.

NEW vs LIV live: NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction and preview

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 11 matches and will look to continue their wonderful run as they eye back to back Premier League trophies. Their opponents Newcastle United are without a win in their last four games in all competitions. Both teams will look to end the year on a positive note making this an interesting clash.

Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin are out for Newcastle United while Liverpool will be without eight first-team players with Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago all out of action.

"It's going to be a difficult game."@TrentAA is keen to ensure he and his teammates don't drop their guards for one second when they face @NUFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2020

NEW vs LIV live: Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Both games between the two sides from the previous season ended in Liverpool's favour. The last meeting ended in a 3-1 win for the Reds.

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Drew 1-1 vs. West Brom

Won 7-0 vs. Crystal Palace

Won 2-1 vs. Tottenham

Drew 1-1 vs. Fulham

Drew 1.1 vs. Midtjylland

Newcastle – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 2-0 vs. Man City

Lost 1-0 vs. Brentford

Drew 1-1 vs. Fulham

Lost 5-2 vs. Leeds

Won 2-1 vs. West Brom

NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction: Probable NEW vs LIV playing 11

Newcastle United probable 11 - Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Lewis; Ritchie, Longstaff, Hayden, Joelinton; Wilson

Liverpool probable 11 - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

NEW vs LIV live: Top picks for NEW vs LIV Dream11 team

NEW vs LIV live: Newcastle United top picks

Wilson

Joelinton

NEW vs LIV live: Liverpool top picks

Mane

Henderson

NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction: NEW vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Defenders - Alexander-Arnold (VC), Robertson, Schar, Lewis

Midfielders - Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Longstaff

Forwards - Mane (C), Wilson, Joelinton

Note: The above NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction, NEW vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEW vs LIV Dream11 team and NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Liverpool Twitter