NEW Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preivew

Quick links:
Liverpool are all set to lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park for the last game of the year. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction, NEW vs LIV Dream11 team and the probable NEW vs LIV playing 11.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 11 matches and will look to continue their wonderful run as they eye back to back Premier League trophies. Their opponents Newcastle United are without a win in their last four games in all competitions. Both teams will look to end the year on a positive note making this an interesting clash.
Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin are out for Newcastle United while Liverpool will be without eight first-team players with Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago all out of action.
"It's going to be a difficult game."@TrentAA is keen to ensure he and his teammates don't drop their guards for one second when they face @NUFC 👊— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2020
Also Read | ATL Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview
Both games between the two sides from the previous season ended in Liverpool's favour. The last meeting ended in a 3-1 win for the Reds.
Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)
Drew 1-1 vs. West Brom
Won 7-0 vs. Crystal Palace
Won 2-1 vs. Tottenham
Drew 1-1 vs. Fulham
Drew 1.1 vs. Midtjylland
Newcastle – Last five results (all competitions)
Lost 2-0 vs. Man City
Lost 1-0 vs. Brentford
Drew 1-1 vs. Fulham
Lost 5-2 vs. Leeds
Won 2-1 vs. West Brom
Also Read | TOT Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preview
Newcastle United probable 11 - Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Lewis; Ritchie, Longstaff, Hayden, Joelinton; Wilson
Liverpool probable 11 - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
NEW vs LIV live: Newcastle United top picks
NEW vs LIV live: Liverpool top picks
Also Read | Lacazette Scores Winner As Arsenal Beats Brighton 1-0
Goalkeeper - Alisson
Defenders - Alexander-Arnold (VC), Robertson, Schar, Lewis
Midfielders - Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Longstaff
Forwards - Mane (C), Wilson, Joelinton
Also Read | HFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview
Note: The above NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction, NEW vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEW vs LIV Dream11 team and NEW vs LIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Liverpool Twitter