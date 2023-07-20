The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is all set to commence with co-hosts New Zealand’s clash against the no. 12 ranked team in the FIFA rankings Norway on Thursday, July 20. The marquee tournament is being hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand. While the Women’s World Cup kicks off with New Zealand vs Norway Group A match, Group B opponents Australia and Ireland will lock horns in the second fixture of the day.

3 Things You Need To Know

A total of 32 teams are participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each

The month-long tournament will be held across 10 venues

ALSO READ | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Check The Complete Schedule, Teams, Venues And Match Timings

Key details about New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match

New Zealand have faced Norway three times in the past and are yet to earn a victory. Norway are 3-0 against the hosts, with their most recent triumph coming during an international friendly match in June last year, where the Norwegian side won by 2-0. Ria Percival will be the most important player to watch out for the Football Ferns fans, while Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg will be key players for Norway.

When and where will the NZL vs NOR, Women’s World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match will be played at the Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday. The match is slated to begin at 12:30 pm IST, 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 p.m. BST.

Our opening game at the #FIFAWWC will have the biggest ever crowd for a football match in Aotearoa New Zealand 🙌#NZL pic.twitter.com/4MUWIqjULS — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) July 18, 2023

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FanCode. The live telecast details for India are not available as of now.

ALSO READ | Low-key Kiwis: New Zealand Slow To Embrace Women’s World Cup

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match on the BBC one channel. They can also tune in to the live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match in US?

Soccer fans in the US can watch the New Zealand vs Norway, Women’s World Cup Group A match on FIX and FS1 with Sling TV.