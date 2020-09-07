Newcastle United Close To Sealing Triple Swoop From Relegated Norwich, Bournemouth

With talks of Saudi Arabia-based consortium's revived interest in the club, Newcastle United have again been linked with some major signings this transfer window. Reports suggest that the Magpies are keen on sealing a triple swoop ahead of the Premier League kick-off this weekend. The first of those sees the arrival of Bournemouth hitman Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United sign Callum Wilson

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Callum Wilson from @afcbournemouth on a four-year deal!



— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2020

According to a report by Daily Mail, Newcastle United are set to sign three players this transfer window. These include Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and free agent Ryan Fraser, along with Jamal Lewis from Norwich City. Callum Wilson underwent his medical on Monday ahead of his Newcastle United move. It has been reported that Newcastle paid £20 million to Bournemouth for Wilson's services. Wilson has also been giving the No. 9 shirt, taking the number from club-record signing, Joelinton.

Callum Wilson likely to be joined by Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis

Callum Wilson was also wanted by Aston Villa, but the forward made it clear that he prefers a move to Newcastle United. The 28-year-old managed 184 appearances for Bournemouth, netting 67 goals in all, in a stint that lasted six seasons. Callum Wilson will likely be joined at Newcastle United by his former teammate Ryan Fraser. Ryan Fraser reportedly turned down interest from Crystal Palace to join Newcastle United. Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser hold the record of scoring the most combined Premier League goals (12) for Bournemouth, set during the 2017-18 season.

Jamal Lewis will be the third player to arrive at Newcastle United. Reports suggest that Norwich City have accepted a £15 million bid for his departure. It is interesting to note that Jamal Lewis also saw interest from Liverpool. The left-back is currently on national duty with Northern Ireland and will undergo medical later this week before signing the agreement with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United takeover still on cards

Amid the Newcastle United transfer news, Saudi Arabia-led consortium is keen on renegotiating the sale of the club, according to reports. There have been reports suggesting that a £300 million takeover could still go through once there is some clarity on who will be handling the day-to-day of the club. Reports indicate that current owner Mike Ashley has been in constant touch with the consortium and there are possibilities of a deal. However, the takeover is once again likely to be met with considerable resistance.

