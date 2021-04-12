Newcastle Jets Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

The next match in the A-League 2021 season features Newcastle Jets hosting Perth Glory at the Newcastle International Sports Centre. The match is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, April 13 at 2:35 PM IST. Here is the Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory team news, how to watch Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live stream in India and other details of this exciting A-League encounter.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory prediction and preview

Both teams have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a victory. Newcastle Jets have just won three of their 16 league games (2D 11L) and currently sit eleventh in the A-League table. Meanwhile, Perth Glory have fared slightly better as they have won five of their 14 league games and are currently in tenth place in the A-League table.

Heading into this match, Newcastle Jets have been in terrible form as they have lost seven consecutive league games, including a 2-1 defeat to Perth Glory. Craig Deans' side lost their last match 2-1 to Melbourne victory despite taking the lead in the 18th minute thanks to a goal from Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. Second-half goals from Dylan Ryan and Lleyton Brooks ensured that the Jets took nothing away from the game.

On the other hand, Perth Glory have just won one of their previous five league games (1D 3L). Even though Richard Garcia's side fared better in their previous game against Sydney FC, they yet lost thanks to a goal from Kosta Barbarouses in the 54th minute. Considering the form of the two teams, our Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory prediction is Newcastle Jets 1-2 Perth Glory.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory team news

Newcastle Jets have been hit by an injury crisis as Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin and John Koutroumbis are all sidelined going into this game. Perth Glory will be without Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik as both are suffering from long-term knocks. Meanwhile, Diego Castro is expected to be included in the squad after recovering from injury.

*SQUAD UPDATE*@Joel_Chianese has been added to the Glory squad for Tuesday's clash with @NewcastleJetsFC at Coffs Harbour International Stadium.@ALeague #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/YWPodgzq5G — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) April 12, 2021

How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live stream?

Unfortunately, the A-League live telecast of Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory live stream on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Note: The Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.