Newcastle Jets Vs Sydney FC: Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Of A-League

Newcastle Jets lock horns with Sydney FC at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, May 8. The A-League clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 5:05 PM ACT (12:35 PM IST). Here's a look at the Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC: A-League game preview

Newcastle Jets are currently at the bottom of the A-League table, with 13 points from 20 games. Craig Deans' men have won three, drawn four and lost 13 games this season. Most recently, the Jets suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week, stretching their winless run to 11 games. With this game being played at their home ground, the Jets will be hoping to end their barren run of form.

On the other hand, Sydney FC are currently fifth in the A-League standings, with 31 points from 20 games so far. Steve Corica's men have won eight, drawn seven and lost five games this season. The reigning A-League champions have hit a disappointing run of form themselves, winning just one out of their last five games. Synder FC suffered a 3-2 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Jets, who are rock bottom.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will be without Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, and Nigel Boogard heading into the game at the weekend. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis were back in action against Western United last week and are available for selection.

For Sydney FC, Christopher Zuvela remains the only absentee. Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is now available for selection.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction

Given the recent form of both teams, the Newcastle Jets are still clear favourites heading into his contest. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

Where to watch Australian football league live? Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC live stream details

In India, the will be no official broadcast of the A-League. However, the Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. Live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of both teams.

In Australia, the game will broadcast live on ABC TV and Fox Sports 505.

Image Credits - Newcastle Jets, Sydney FC Instagram