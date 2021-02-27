Newcastle Jets Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Newcastle Jets will lock horns with Wellington Phoenix at the Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League 2021 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:40 PM IST on February 28, 2021. Here are the Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, where to watch Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix live in India and our Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Pheonix prediction.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

The Newcastle Jets have come back strong after a slow start to their A-League 2021 campaign. After losing four games back to back, their first win was against Wellington Phoenix by 2-1. Having remained undefeated in their last five games (W3 D2), the Jets will be full of confidence coming into this game.

Are you coming on Sunday?

...make sure you get to the ground early and enjoy the entertainment in the precinct 👊



👉 https://t.co/FTcO08qZhB#ALeague #NeverTearUsApart pic.twitter.com/UuhE6fGtDu — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) February 27, 2021

On the other hand, Wellington Phoenix find themselves at rock bottom in the A-League standings with just one win so far in the season. Surprisingly, that win was against table-toppers Central Coast Mariners. Moreover, Wellington Phoenix do have a decent head to head record against Newcastle Jets with 21 victories in 40 games (D6 L13). However, with a miserable campaign so far in the season, the head to head record will hold little value for Wellington Phoenix. Hence, we predict that Newcastle Jets will beat Wellington Phoenix 2-1.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Newcastle Jets will be without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman as all three have been ruled out injured for this fixture. On the other hand, Wellington Phoenix are also suffering from some injuries as they will be without Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, and Luke DeVere for this fixture. However, David Ball will be available for this match after completing his suspension.

Newcastle Jets probable playing 11: Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Wellington Phoenix probable playing 11: Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

Where to watch Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix live in India

As of now, there is no official A-League broadcast in India. However, the Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. The live scores for the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the A-League and the two teams.

Note: The Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.