Newcastle Jets Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Live

The Newcastle Jets will lock horns with the Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the A-League after an unimpressive display in the competition's opener. The match will be played on Friday, January 8, 2021. Here are the Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream details, team news, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers live? Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream

There will be no broadcast for the A-League 2020-21 season in India. But the Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream will be available for free on My Football YouTube channel, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two reams. Here are more details on how to watch Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers live.

Venue: Newcastle International Sports Centre

Date: Friday, January 8, 2020

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction and preview

The Newcastle Jets started off to a struggling start this season. The Jets were defeated by the Central Coast Mariners in the opener, with Alou Kuol netting the only goal throughout the course of the 90 minutes. They occupy the 10th spot and look to move up north in the A-League standings with a win against the Western Sydney Wanderers FC, which could be their first of the competition.

Regroup and onto the next one 👊 #WSW pic.twitter.com/75rrssyir8 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) December 31, 2020

Similarly, the Western Sydney Wanderers FC received a major setback in their A-League opening clash. Despite a thrilling encounter with Macarthur FC, the Western Sydney Wanderers FC went on to concede in the second half to lose out on the all-important three points. They sit a point below the Jets in the A-League standings.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers team news

Newcastle Jets: Lewis Italiano (gk), Jason Hoffman, Nigel Boogaard, Steven Ugarkovic, Roy O’donovan, Ramy Najjarine, Maki Petratos, Ali Abbas, Tete Yengi, Jack Armson, Valentino Yuel, Kosta Petratos, Lachlan Jackson, Jack Duncan (gk), Connor O’Toole, Jack Simmons, Lucas Mauragis, Blake Archbold, Angus Thurgate, Nikolai Topor-Stanley

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan (c), Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Bruce Kamau, Jordan O’Doherty, Bernie Ibini, Simon Cox, Kwame Yeboah, Tate Russell, James Troisi, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Kosta Grozos, Nicolai Muller, Daniel Margush (gk), Mark Natta, Patrick Ziegler, Thomas Aquilina, Oliver Kalac (gk)

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction

The Newcastle Jets are the favourites to win the game against the Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers Twitter