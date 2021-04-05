Newcastle Jets Vs Western United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Newcastle Jets are all set to take on Western United in the A-League matchday 15 clash on Monday. The game will be played at the Newcastle International Sports Centre and will begin at 12:35 PM IST on April 5, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Newcastle Jets vs Western United live stream, A-League standings, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United prediction and preview

Newcastle Jets have struggled to get going this season and have lost their last five games leading up to the clash against Western United. The Jets are currently 11th in the A-League standings with just three wins and 11 points gathered from 14 games. Newcastle succumbed to a 1-2 defeat on Thursday against Perth Glory, conceding two first-half goals, before pulling one back through Roy O'Donovan, 15 minutes after the restart.

Western United themselves have struggled for form this season, but are better placed than the Jets at 10th with 17 points in 12 games. The visitors have had four wins and four defeats from their last eight games, an indication of their topsy-turvy form during this campaign, but could go within two points off third-placed Adelaide United if they win their remaining games in hand. United enter the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Melbourne City FC, with goals from Lachlan Wales and Besart Berisha sealing a come-from-behind win. The visitors are favourites for the clash, and the Jets will have their work cut out if they hope to clinch some points considering their recent form.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United team news

Newcastle Jets have a list of injury concerns going into the clash with Johnny Koutroumbis suffering a torn ligament last time out. The Jets will also be without the likes of Ben Kantarovksi, Lucas Mauragis and Archie Goodwin who are all ruled out with injuries. Captain Nigel Boogaard will be also sidelined for a few weeks after fracturing his fibula last week. Western United will miss the services of Joshua Risdon and Sebastian Pasquali, who are both ruled out for the trip to Newcastle.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United team news: Predicted starting XIs

Newcastle Jets: Italiano; O'Toole, Topor-Stanley, Jackson, Millar; Ugarkovic, Prso, Najjarine; Yuel, O'Donovan; Stamatelopoulos

Western United: Scott; Uskok, Durante, Imai; Pain, Lustica, Duzel, Pierias; Wales, Berisha, Guarrotxena

How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Western United live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Newcastle Jets vs Western United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 5:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 12:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Newcastle Jets, Western United Twitter)