Newcastle Takeover: US TV Company Chief Henry Mauriss Makes £350m Bid To Buy Magpies

The Newcastle United takeover story appears to have taken a drastic turn at the final hurdle after months of interest from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The latest reports claim that the head of a US TV company, Henry Mauriss, has submitted a £350 million bid in order to hijack the Newcastle United takeover from the cash-rich Saudi Arabian Royal Family. The improved Newcastle takeover bid could see outgoing owner Mike Ashley opt to sell his Magpies ownership to American media tycoon Henry Mauriss if a deal with the Saudi Arabia consortium falls through at the final stages.

Newcastle takeover bid: Henry Mauriss to hijack deal from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has received a new and improved bid worth £350 million for the takeover of the club from Henry Mauriss. The report claims that Henry Mauriss, CEO of US TV company Clear TV, is keen to complete the Newcastle takeover before the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The news of an upgraded Newcastle takeover bid worth £350 million comes after months of negotiations and reported agreements between Mike Ashley and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Newcastle United receive new £350m takeover bid from CEO of US TV company Clear TV, Henry Mauriss

In April, Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium, which consists of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed on a reported £300 million deal to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley in a bid to end his 13-year tenure at the club. The Newcastle takeover was reportedly only a few signatures away from completion as the Premier League is currently awaiting the outcome of the Premier League Owners and Directors' Test. There were also concerns around the Premier League broadcasting rights in Saudi Arabia with the country's pirate channel beoutQ involved in illegal streaming of Premier League matches.

However, amid the final tests being carried out by the Premier League, the latest improved Newcastle takeover bid could see Henry Mauriss as the next owner of Newcastle United. If the Newcastle takeover with the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium falls through, Henry Mauriss is reportedly waiting to capitalise. Reports from Daily Mail claim that the final decision pertaining to the Newcastle takeover could be made by the end of this week.

Henry Mauriss net worth: Objectives with Newcastle United

While there is no word on the Henry Mauriss net worth nor the value of his media company, the 56-year-old American businessman is the man responsible for purchasing, converting and reselling of over £5.6 billion via portfolio trades at Credit America. Reports also claim that Mauriss is a Tottenham fan and has offered £50 million more than the Saudi consortium. However, with the Newcastle takeover, Mauriss plans to emulate the success set by Liverpool' owners, Fenway Sports Group, having taken the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League after purchasing the club for a reported £360 million in 2010.

Image Credits - NUFC.CO.UK