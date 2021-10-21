Newcastle United Urge Fans To Refrain From Wearing Arab-style Attire To Celebrate Takeover

The Premier League club Newcastle United FC has urged passionate fans to refrain from wearing Arab-style clothing to celebrate the recent takeover of the club after former manager Steve Bruce parted ways by mutual consent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Newcastle's new owners, Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF), were interested in replacing him for a 'better' option for long-term success.

However, as per his latest interview, Bruce was keen to step down after facing severe abuse. Speculations also exist that the former Manchester United centre-back could retire due to the abuse he has faced in recent times.

Newcastle United's message to fans after the recent takeover

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Newcastle United FC issued an official statement requesting the supporters to 'refrain' from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire.

"A number of supporters have recently attended St. James' Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media. No one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent", the statement read.

"However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others. All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support", it added.

#NUFC is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

Newcastle United FC's achievements

'The Magpies' have not won a major trophy since the 1954-55 season, the year they won the FA Cup. Moreover, in the past 12 seasons, the Magpies have been relegated twice, once in 2009 and again in 2016.

The last time Newcastle was prominent in the Premier League, the late Sir Bobby Robson was the team's manager, whereas, Alan Shearer and Craig Bellamy were leading their attack in the Champions League.