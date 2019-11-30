Newcastle United Vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details, Team News

Manchester City have been second best in the Premier League this year as they trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points. The defending champions will be desperate to reduce that gap as they take on Steve Bruce-led Newcastle United at St. James Park on November 30, 2019. The last time that these two teams met, Newcastle United pulled off a rare 2-1 win against Manchester City earlier this year in January. Manchester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 21 meetings in the Premier League and will hope to do so on Premier League Matchday 14 as well. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match on Saturday, November 30.

Steve Bruce heaps praise on Manchester City squad

SB on Man City: “They’ve got that unbelievable balance and depth in their squad. They’re all top, top players and they’ve proved that over the years. You can only applaud them, but we can still get stuck in against them tomorrow and hopefully cause an upset.” pic.twitter.com/hAwtCpCV32 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 29, 2019

Newcastle United vs Manchester City live streaming details

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at London Stadium on Saturday. The Newcastle United vs Manchester City match is set to kick-off on November 30 at 6:00 PM IST. Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League game on Hotstar.

