Newcastle United Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch PL Match In India, UK, US?

A struggling Newcastle United side will next host a resurgent Manchester United team, who have won their previous two matches under new coach Ralf Rangnick. The game will commence live at 1:30 AM IST on December 28, from St James' Park.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India and the Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream details.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ started with a rocket from @PaulPogba, but which other 9️⃣ goals made the cut? 🤩🔥#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports network. The game will broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. As for the Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the Sky GO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on December 27.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the USA Sports network. As for the Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on December 27.

🧠 Time for some matchday insight from Ralf Rangnick ahead of tonight's #PL encounter ⬇#MUFC | #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2021

NEW vs MUN team news

Newcastle United predicted line-up: Martin Dúbravka; Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almirón, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Manchester United predicted line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League table update: Manchester United in 7th

After 16 games, Manchester United find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table with 27 points, eight points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played three games more. On the other hand, Newcastle United are currently in 19th place with 10 points, three points off safety.