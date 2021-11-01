Newcastle United Willing To Break The Bank For Former Arsenal Boss Unai Emery

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who currently manages Spanish side Villarreal CF, is on the radar of Saudi-backed Newcastle United with the club reportedly keen to have the Spaniard take over as the new manager.

According to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, Newcastle United are willing to pay a 'huge' sum to buy out the 49-year-old’s contract at his current club. As things stand, Emery’s current deal expires in 2023, and Newcastle are hoping they can finalize their appointment during the upcoming international break.

Unai Emery favorite now to become the new manager of Newcastle United, sources telling @SPORT1. #NUFC board pushing as they want to present the former Arsenal boss in the next international break. @NUFC keen to pay a huge transfer fee to get Emery out of his Villarreal contract. — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 1, 2021

Unai Emery did not have a great time with Arsenal in the Premier League, but the Magpies are keen on the manager and are ‘pushing’ for his appointment. However, Unai Emery has a great record, especially in European competitions, something the new cash-rich Newcastle management want.

Unai Emery’s spell with Sevilla from 2013 to 2016 saw him lead the club to three consecutive Europa League titles. The Spaniard once again won the Europa League earlier this year when his Villarreal side beat Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

The Magpies are currently placed 19th in the Premier League table and are yet to win a game after 10 gameweeks. The team has managed to get four points through four draws and has lost the remaining six.

Unai Emery's career stats

After retiring from playing football at the age of 32, Unai Emery became the manager of La Liga third-tier side Lorca Deportiva and immediately oversaw promotion to the second division. The very next season, Lorca came very close to making it to the La Liga, missing out on a place by just five points.

Emery then switched and took over at Almeria in 2006 and took them to La Liga in the very first season, before guiding them to an eighth-place finish in the following season. His managerial achievements landed him a role at Valencia, where he spent four years and guided his team to three successive third-place finishes from 2009/10 to 2011/12 before departing for a brief spell at Spartak Moscow.

The manager returned to the La Liga midway through 2012/13 season, joining Sevilla and helping them win the UEFA Europa League in each of his three full seasons there, sealing a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016. The French side won both the domestic cups in each of Emery’s first two seasons in France, completing a treble in 2017/18 by winning the Ligue 1 title as well.

After leaving the role, he joined Arsenal and in 51 matches in the Premier League, Unai Emery won 25, drew 13 and lost 13 before being sacked just after 18 months in charge.

Image: AP