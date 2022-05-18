Newcastle Utd Striker Plays On Despite Losing Tooth After Blow To Face In Arsenal Game

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson's return to starting 11 ended with the Magpies beating Arsenal 2-0 at St. James Park. The loss to Newcastle dashed Arsenal's chances of sealing a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Amid such an important victory the Newcastle United vs Arsenal also witnessed Callum Wilson dislocating his tooth.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Callum Wilson tooth incident

The match against Arsenal was Wilson's first start since suffering a calf injury which kept him on the sidelines since January. However midway through the first half, the striker was seen taking medical assistance on the sideline with his front tooth seconds away from falling out altogether.

Props to Callum Wilson. About to lose his front tooth but hurries straight back onto the pitch to try & get on the end of a few crosses. Now there’s a leader… #NUFC 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/85Hkj3hz3Z — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) May 16, 2022

However, post the treatment Wilson returned to the field and continued to play. Shortly into the second half, he played a crucial role in the opening goal as he pressured Ben White, who flicked the ball into his own net.

Callum Wilson himself took to Twitter to react to his tooth injury and the win. He wrote, "How it started vs How it ended.... I'd lose a tooth every week for nights like that What an atmosphere and what a performance from everyone with 3pts to go with it!!".

Newcastle United vs Arsenal match highlights

The equation for Arsenal was simple as they had to win against Newcastle to move above Tottenham on the points table and also put them in a firm position to secure a Champions League spot heading into the final match of the season. All the hopes were however dashed after the Gunners fell behind early in the second half. Ben White turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka did not have much trouble in the goal as he was only tested once, with a 25-yard Mohamed Elneny shot in the second half. Bruno Guimaraes, who has been playing well in the season, then rounded off the impressive win by scoring the team's second goal.

The result, which also confirmed Chelsea's finish in the top four, means Arsenal must beat Everton in their final game of the season on Sunday and hope Tottenham lose at relegated Norwich. Newcastle, meanwhile, round off a season that provides encouragement for the future with a trip to Burnley.