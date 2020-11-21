Newcastle Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to St James' Park in the early kick-off on Premier League Matchday 9. Frank Lampard’s men will be looking to pick up right where they left off before the international break, while Newcastle will be hoping that their inconsistent run is behind them. The Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream will begin on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00 pm IST. Here is the Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream information, Newcastle vs Chelsea team news and our Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction.

Newcastle vs Chelsea match preview

Chelsea’s new signings finally seem to be clicking, with the Blues playing some of their finest football over the past few weeks. Chelsea are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League and will be hoping to take three points at a venue where they have struggled in the past.

Notably, Chelsea have won just one of their last seven top-flight trips to St James’ Park. However, the Blues will be motivated by the chance to move to the top of the Premier League standings temporarily with a win against Newcastle on Saturday.

The first kick is ours. 🤩 @NikeFootball's new Premier League Hi-Vis Flight ball will be used for the first time when we play Newcastle tomorrow! 🙌❄️ #NEWCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 20, 2020

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have been solid but have failed to impress fans this season. Steve Bruce’s men have not kept a clean sheet since the opening day of the season and have also managed the lowest number of shots on target out of all Premier League teams this campaign. Despite that number, Newcastle United find themselves in 13th place in the Premier League standings with 11 points from eight games.

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news: Injury update

Newcastle: Steve Bruce has confirmed that Ryan Fraser won't be available on Saturday while expressing hope that top scorer Callum Wilson will be fit to feature against the Blues. Despite Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie returning to training, the game will come too early for the duo. Other absentees include Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett.

Steve Bruce starts with an injury update:



"Ryan Fraser won't make it for Saturday but Callum Wilson has a chance. If there's any risk whatsoever then he won't play but he has trained the last few days and was very comfortable yesterday. He wants to play." pic.twitter.com/qK5ExcOzNG — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 20, 2020

Chelsea: Chelsea will be without star defender Thiago Silva, with the defender not travelling to Newcastle as his workload continues to be managed by the club. Christian Pulisic remains unavailable as well, while Kai Havertz is back in training after recovering from COVID-19. Ben Chilwell is expected to pass a late fitness test and feature from the start.

Newcastle vs Chelsea team news: Probable playing 11

Newcastle: Darlow; Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Hendrick, Hayden, S Longstaff; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Darlow; Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Hendrick, Hayden, S Longstaff; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin Chelsea: Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea live in India?

The Newcastle vs Chelsea game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can also follow the teams on social media for real-time updates.

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction

According to our Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction, the match will end in a win for Chelsea.

Image Credits: Chelsea Instagram, Newcastle United Instagram