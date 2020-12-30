Newcastle Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Newcastle United FC are all set to host Liverpool for the last Premier League 2020-21 match of the year. The Newcastle vs Liverpool match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on December 31 at St. James' Park, Newcastle. Here are the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream details, how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live in India, Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction and the Newcastle vs Liverpool team news.

Tomorrow = 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘! 🔴⚫️



Our final game of 2020... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2020

Newcastle vs Liverpool team news: Premier League preview

It will be an interesting encounter as Liverpool take on Newcastle in an away game on Wednesday. With just one loss from the 15 games they have played so far, the defending champions will be looking to break multiple team records at St. James' Park. The most major record on the line is that a win in this game may help Liverpool record their best-ever run against Newcastle - a total of 6 games won on the trot. The game is also expected to be a high scoring one - Liverpool have scored more goals against Newcastle than any other team - and in the last 68 games between the two teams, not a single one has been goalless.

With 32 points from 15 games, Liverpool are sure to end the year atop the Premier League points table. Their top scorer this season so far is Mo Salah with 13 goals. They will be missing Joel Matip, who is out with an adductor injury; Thiago Alcantara, who has not played in the last 16 games is also doubtful. Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are expected to be out for much longer, having sustained serious injuries early on in the season.

A concerning statement for Newcastle will be that they have not kept a clean sheet at home in their last 11 PL games. Adding to their woes, keeper Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser are all expected to remain on the sidelines for a little longer. Currently in 15th place, with 6 losses in 14 games, Newcastle will hope to end their three-match long winless streak at home on the 31st and end the year on a high.

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream details

The Newcastle vs Liverpool game will be televised on the Star Sports Select 1 and Select 1 HD channels in India. The Newcastle vs Liverpool live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Newcastle vs Liverpool live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels.

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

According to our prediction, Liverpool will win this game 3-2.

Note: The Newcastle vs Liverpool Dream11 prediction, Dream11 Team and Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

