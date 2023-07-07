LA Galaxy host the Philadelphia Union in non-conference action

Philadelphia Union (10-6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-9-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia +146, Los Angeles +166, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Philadelphia Union meet in non-conference play.

The Galaxy are 3-4-2 in home games. The Galaxy are fourth in the MLS drawing 121 corner kicks, averaging 6.1 per game.

The Union are 3-5-2 in road games. The Union rank ninth in the MLS with 93 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has scored three goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has four assists over the past 10 games.

Julian Carranza has scored 10 goals and added two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Union: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Union: Kai Wagner (injured).