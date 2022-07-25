Next Generation Cup: Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters To Take On Premier League Youth Giants

India's next-generation footballers will have their eyes on the prize when they take the field against the junior players from the top England clubs in the Premier League Next Gen Cup. A total of eight youth teams, including five from the Premier League, are participating in the tournament. The tournament is a part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India.

Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC to be part of Next Generation Cup

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC reserve squads will be representing India at the Next Generation Cup 2022 hosted by the Premier League. Both the squads qualified for the international tournament by finishing in the top-two in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) held earlier this year.

The Next Generation Cup is an eight-team event which will have five Premier League youth teams and one academy side from South Africa along with Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru FC has been placed in Midlands Group, which will feature Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Stellenbosch FC. Kerala Blasters on the other hand are placed in London group comprising of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Here are the groups for #PLNextGen 👇 pic.twitter.com/FM9VeenbwP — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) July 25, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshid, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Muhammed Basith, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Tejas Krishna, Marvan Hussain, Sherin Salari, Aritra Das

Midfielders: Muhammed Jasim, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Mohammed Azhar

Forwards: Muhammed Ajsal, Mohammed Aimen, Nihal Sudheesh.

Bengaluru FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes, Robin Yadav, Namgyal Bhutia, Rajanbir Singh, Tomthinganba Meetei

Midfielders: Kamalesh Palanisamy, Bekey Oram, Shighil Nambrath, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Lalhmingchuanga Fanai, Lalremtuanga Fanai

Forwards: Lalpekhlua, Monirul Molla, Ankith Padmanabhan, Thoi Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh.

Sunil Chhetri on Next Generation Cup providing opportunities to youngsters

The upcoming edition of the Next Gen Cup is slated to begin on July 26. Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri felt that the tournament is a great opportunity for the current youngsters that he didn't receive in his formative years. He said, "This is an opportunity I didn't have as a young footballer in India, and I'm really happy that the Premier League and the Indian Super League (ISL) have joined hands to make this happen.”

He further said, "The Next Gen Cup presents a chance for our players to go out and get the experience of playing against the youth teams of some of the best sides in the UK. I'm really glad to see our youngsters get this chance, and it will also help our coaches see the boys who've been knocking on the first team doors."