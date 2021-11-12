Neymar Angrily Confronts Referee In Brazil’s 1-0 Win Against Colombia; WATCH

Brazilain forward Neymar was lucky to stay on the pitch after coming face-to-face with referee Roberto Tobar in the ninth minute pointing an issue with a decision made. It appeared that the Brazilian made contact with the official and exchanged a word or two with the referee having no reaction and taking no action at all. While Neymar was not booked for the ninth-minute incident with Tobar, later picked up a yellow card for dissent.



CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil vs Colombia

Neymar continued to contribute to goals, with the player's assist in the second half helping Lucas Paqueta score the only and winning goal of the match. With this, the player now has 7 assists and 7 goals to his name from 12 matches across the World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil has won 11 and drawn one of their 12 matches so far, and with 34 points have qualified for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They also find themselves atop the table 9 points clear of 2nd placed Argentina.

World Cup 2022 qualifying: How it works in CONMEBOL Confederation

Ten teams (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela) play each other in a round-robin format (home and away). The top four teams get a direct slot in the final tournament with the 5th placed team playing an inter-confederation play-off against a team from either CONCACAF(Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football), AFC (Asian Football Confederation), or OFC (Oceania Football Confederation).

As things stand Brazil have secured qualification, with Argentina closing in on the 2nd spot having picked 25 points from 11 games. Ecuador currently occupies 3rd place with 20 points from 13 games, while Chile is placed 4th with 16 points from 13 games.

Columbia is now 5th with 16 points from 13 games but are behind Chile on goal difference. Uruguay too has 16 points in the bag from 12 games, and with that comes an advantage of leapfrogging in the table having played a game less. Peru is 7th with 14 points while Paraguay is 8th with 12. Bolivia occupies 9th place with 12 points and Venezuela languish at the bottom of the table having just seven points from 13 matches.

Image: Twitter/ @BRfootball