Neymar Arrives Almost Drunk And Hardly Trains: Explosive Allegations Made Against PSG Star

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seem to be in a crisis following their horrific UEFA Champions League defeat at the hands of 13-time champions Real Madrid. Despite being two goals down initially, the La Liga heavyweights defeated the French side 3-1 in the second leg of the tie and 3-2 on aggregate following a second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

The downfall does not end there as PSG then also suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Monaco in Ligue 1. As a result of two disappointing defeats in three games, several stars of the club faced the wrath of fans, including Neymar. After the booing faced by the fans, the Brazilian forward was also accused by journalist Daniel Riolo of barely training and arriving almost drunk during training sessions.

Neymar accused of arriving drunk at PSG training sessions

While speaking to RMC Sport, Daniel Riolo said, "Neymar hardly trains anymore. He arrives in a sorry state, almost drunk. That's the way it is. Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG." Riolo's criticism of the Brazilian did not end there as he also stated that the PSG fans are unlikely to want him at the club as he is damaging the side.

"PSG fans don't give a s**t about Neymar's antics or his Netflix documentary," added Riolo. "We have to sign his check and let him go. He's doing a lot of damage to the club. Let him go, he is ruining PSG." He went on to add that PSG are currently in an extremely difficult situation as there is no togetherness.

"PSG are no longer a club," added Riolo. "There is no common thread. The coach no longer exists, the president has not said a word. After such a disaster, the bolts should have been tightened. But, nothing. Neither from [sporting director] Leonardo nor from [president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. A total defeat."

It will be a real shame if Neymar were to leave the club as PSG made him the most expensive player in the world when they signed him for a whopping €222 million in August 2017. He is also believed to receive the highest salary at the club, as according to a report released by L'Equipe, the Brazilian earns a staggering €30 million salary on a yearly basis.

Image: AP