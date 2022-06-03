Neymar Calls Son Heung-Min One Of The 'Greats In Football History' After They Swap Shirts

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-Min is a huge fan of Brazilian superstar Neymar and both players faced each other when Brazil took on Korea in a friendly match. The contest was a one-sided affair with Brazil running out comfortable winners with a 5-1 margin. While Neymar found the back of the net twice a goal each was scored by Richarlison, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus. The South Korea vs Brazil match was even more special for Son Heung Min who got a chance to swap jersey with Neymar.

Neymar calls Son Heung-Min greatest footballer

Following the final whistle, both Neymar and Son shared a hug, before exchanging jerseys. The PSG star later took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Son and captioned it "Two greats in football history!". Ahead of the match Son Heung-Min had picked Neymar as "the best player in the world" ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of the South Korea vs Brazil match Son's Tottenham teammate Emerson Royal in an interview revealed just how much the South Korean admires Neymar, and asked him if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was aware of him. While speaking to ESPN, Emerson Royal said, “He is a big fan of Neymar and has great affection for him. He talks to me directly about Ney and asks ‘Does he know me?’. I reply: ‘Hey Son, of course he knows you, man. Just as you admire him, he can admire you too. You’re a star, you play a lot of ball". He further said “I even sent a message to Neymar and asked him to change shirts with Son in the Korea game because he is a big fan.”

South Korea vs Brazil match highlights

Richarlison broke the deadlock after just seven minutes to put Brazil ahead. The Everton striker diverted a low shot from Fred high into the South Korean net from close range. South Korea levelled the score when Hwang Hee-chan managed to find Hwang Ui-jo in the area and the striker turned Thiago Silva to fire a shot past the diving goalkeeper Weverton. However, Brazil stored the lead in the second half with Neymar finding the back of the net.

A penalty was awarded to Brazil following a foul on Alex Sandro. Neymar sent South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu the wrong way to roll the ball into the net. The PSG scored his second goal of the match once again through penalty with Alex Sandro once again being brought down inside the box. With 10 minutes remaining, Coutinho added the fourth after smashing a loose ball into the top corner. In the final minutes of the match Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus added yet another goal to cap off a perfect evening.