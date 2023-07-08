Neymar Caught In The Middle Of Another Controversy, Gets Involved In A Fight At Nightclub

Neymar hits the headlines again, but the reason is not so remarkable as the player is enjoying his off-season in Brazil. According to the reports, the player has been linked to a potential return to FC Barcelona on loan, but there are no ongoing conversations between the two parties. With Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe not interested in renewing his contract with Paris Saint Germain, the Brazilian star might have a chance to be the star face of the club again. However, injuries have always limited Neymar's ability to perform at his best level.

3 things you need to know

Neymar’s contract expires with PSG in 2025

Neymar has scored 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil Football Team

Neymar scored 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games for PSG last season

Neymar gets into a huge fight in Brazil

Neymar allegedly got into a fight in a Rio de Janeiro nightclub during the football off-season while visiting his native Brazil, according to Mundo Deportivo. When the incident happened, Thiaguinho, a Brazilian performer, was giving a concert where Neymar was present. Neymar and another person got into a fight that turned violent and resulted in loud shouting, so the security of the nightclub stepped in to stop it.

Neymar arrumou briga ontem na Tardezinha em Niterói pic.twitter.com/jiM1ytQXJt — Vai Desmaiar (@vaidesmaiar) July 3, 2023

The latest controversy for the winger comes after a run of setbacks in recent weeks. In Mangaratiba, a beach town where he has a mansion, he had legal problems with the municipal council. In response to the suspected unlawful building of an artificial lake on his property, the authorities levied a hefty fine of USD 3.3 million.

Where will Neymar play next season?

Neymar’s future is a big question for football fans as the player recently got re-united with his former FC Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, where Neymar shined to his level best and won the historic treble with the Spanish giants in 2015, but after leaving the club in 2017, things went wrong for the famous winger. According to several reports, Neymar has shown interest in leaving PSG this summer after the player went early to the dressing room along with his friend Lionel Messi during their Ligue 1 title celebration. Neymar is linked with Barca, but Xavi had earlier clarified that the Brazilian was not in his plans.