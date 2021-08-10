Neymar Confirms He Will Be 'back Together' With Lionel Messi Through Insta Post; See

After reports stated that Lionel Messi has made his move to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain after Fabrizio Romano gave it the 'here we go!' Messi's former teammate and PSG forward Neymar has uploaded a story on his Instagram with a 'Messi-Neymar goals and assists' compilation video in the background and the words "Back together" right in front. This post by Neymar confirms the transfer of Messi to PSG.

It is one of the biggest transfers in the history of football. Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. Messi will sign a two-year contract with PSG and an option to extend until June 2024. He is likely to be in Paris within the next few hours as he was seen at the Barcelona airport with his family and will undergo his medical and make this transfer official soon.

Messi will be reuniting with Neymar who made the shift from Barcelona to PSG back in 2017. He will also be partnering up with fellow Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Mauro Icardi. This move comes after he bid farewell to his boyhood club Barcelona, who could not offer him a contract extension. Messi had been without a contract since June 30, 2021 and initial reports had suggested that he will resign for Barca; however, that was later called off as they announced that Messi would be leaving the club after spending 21 years with them because of financial restrictions.

Messi was in tears as he bids adieu to Barcelona

Lionel Messi was reduced to tears in a heartbreaking and emotional press conference at Camp Nou as he bid farewell to his boyhood club FC Barcelona where he spent 21 years. As Leo stood by the podium, the crowd consisting of Barcelona players and media persons, stood and applauded their legend for over a minute and a half, as Messi could not hold back his tears.

“The truth is don't know what to say. In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years of being here, my entire life. I'm not ready for this,” said Messi as he tried to hold back his tears. “We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my teammates, everyone who has been by my side.”

